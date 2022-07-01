Search

01 Jul 2022

YESTERYEARS: Tipperary TD's call for convicted foreign nationals to be sent home

YESTERYEARS: Tipperary TD's call for convicted foreign nationals to be sent home

The front page of The Nationalist dated June 23, 2007.

Jeddy Walsh

01 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

News@nationalist.ie

This week our Yesteryear’s feature goes back 15 years to June 23, 2007.
That week a South Tipperary TD called for foreign nationals convicted of crime to be sent home so that the Irish State would not have to bear the burden of expensive jail costs, wrote Eamon Lacey.
Fine Gael Deputy Tom Hayes made his comments after a riot in Tipperary Town on a Sunday night that involved members of the Polish community.
Aileen Hahesy reported that Mattie McGrath’s county council seat was to taken over by one of his staunchest allies in Fianna Fáil, Andy Moloney, at a special meeting in County Hall, where WUAG councillor, Pat English, formally resigned to pave the way for Seamus Healy to fill his seat.
Staying with politics, Progressive Democrats councillor Richie Molloy was on course to be elected the new Mayor of Clonmel at the Borough Council’s AGM. Cllr. Molloy also quashed speculation that he was planning to defect to Fianna Fáil.
Eamonn Wynne reported that Tipperary and Limerick were to resume their titanic hurling struggle with the second replay of the Munster semi-final, a tie that had provided two thrilling games, some marvellous entertainment and a windfall for the GAA.

