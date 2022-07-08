Tipperary farmers urged to resist lower beef prices

Farmers should resist lower beef prices according to the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).
The tight supplies of suitable cattle and strengthening UK beef prices is underpinning the trade, according to the Association’s Livestock Chairperson Brenden Golden.
Mr Golden said: “It is critical beef prices remain strong and reflect the realities of production costs on farms if normal supply patterns are to be maintained.”
“Beef farmers will not and cannot be expected to take on the risks associated with finishing cattle for the winter without firm commitments on strong beef price.”
He noted that Bord Bia has again revised their slaughter figures for the year to be in the region of 100,000 increase from last year.
“Farmers should reject the lower quoted prices offered by factories. The supply demand situation for beef in the UK and EU is very much in our favour as South American beef continues to be directed to the Chinese market, creating real opportunity for Irish beef in the key EU market.”
