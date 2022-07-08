Maths prowess of primary school student helps Tipperary schools

Eleven-year-old Cara Darmody has completed her Junior Cycle maths fundraiser and ended up raising €36,500.

Cara raised the money to support Scoil Chormaic in Cashel and Ardfinnan National School where she is a pupil.

A celebration ceremony was held at Scoil Chormaic for the handover of the cheques.

Cara arrived at Scoil Chormaic to a rapturous reception with over 200 special needs pupils there to greet her with balloons, posters, flags and an actual red carpet.

Her two brothers Neil and John, who are both severely autistic and pupils of the school, were also there to meet her.

She was formally welcomed by principal Lorraine Lowry and she was accompanied to the school by her parents Mark and Noelle, friends and four staff members from Ardfinnan NS including principal Brid Quinlivan.

A formal reception was held for Cara in the school’s main hall in front of the large crowd in attendance.

“We are so proud of you,” stated principal Lorraine Lowry.

“Your fundraiser will help us in so many different ways, we will never be able to thank you enough for what you have done,” said Lorraine.

Ardfinnan National School principal Brid Quinlivan also paid tribute. “The whole Ardfinnan school community is so very proud of Cara. She is such a positive role model and has brought honour and happiness to everyone during this incredible journey. We are thrilled to be with her here today,” said Brid.

Cara was introduced by her father Mark who also congratulated his daughter.

MISS ACTION

“We could not be more proud of her. She is an exceptional person, who stands up for those who are vulnerable. She is the voice for those who cannot talk or act - she is Miss Action. I must also pay tribute to the incredible work done in both Scoil Chormaic and Ardfinnan NS,” said Mark.

Cara then spoke about how humbled she was to be welcomed in such a fantastic way.

She also praised both schools and spoke fondly of her brothers Neil and John and her cousin Pearse, all pupils in Scoil Chormaic.

“I will continue to stand up for those kids who are the most vulnerable in our society. And I have bad news for the politicians - I’m not going away and will continue to speak out about the lack of services for autistic kids until something is done about it,” said Cara.

“Next year, I will be back with another fundraiser, to sit the Leaving Certificate maths exam, and I will be back bigger, better and stronger,” said Cara.

Cara then presented the proceeds of the fundraiser to Lorraine Lowry of Scoil Chormaic and Brid Quinlivan of Ardfinnan NS.

Scoil Chormaic then held a barbeque and there were tea and cakes to celebrate Cara’s incredible achievement.

CHALLENGECara said she was delighted to have taken on the challenge and is looking forward to getting her result.“I found the exam wasn’t too hard. A lot of the harder stuff like simultaneous equations didn’t come up. So I think I’ve done fairly ok. I can’t wait for the result,” she said.She described being able to hand over such an amount of money to the school principals as the greatest day of her life.“To see the children cheering for me when I did that was the best feeling in the world.“Fighting for vulnerable kids is the best job in the world.“It will inspire me to do more next year,” she said.