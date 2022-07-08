International Rose of Tralee delegation to tour Tipperary next month

Photo caption: Elizabeth Nallen Bowen Hotel Minella, Joe McGrath Chief executive Tipperary Co Council, Tipperary Rose Aisling O’ Donovan, Cllr Roger Kennedy Cathaoirleach Tipperary Co Council, Steve Conly Commercial Manager Rose of Tralee International Festival, Ciarán O’ Connell Tipperary Rose centre Co-Ordinator.

An International Rose of Tralee Festival delegation of sixteen roses is to visit Tipperary on Saturday and Sunday, August 13-14.

The delegation consists of 16 roses, eight Irish and eight international roses.

Tipperary Rose Aisling O’Donovan along with Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr. Roger Kennedy and representatives from Tipperary County Council, Tipperary Tourism and The International Rose of Tralee Festival officially launched the upcoming visit in Fethard today.

Speaking about the event, Ms O'Donovan said she is honoured to represent Tipperary.

“It’s such an honour to represent Tipperary at such a prestigious and iconic event. Today is very special indeed, to launch the roses ‘Tour of Tipperary’ visit here at Fethard Horse County Experience against the backdrop of the old town walls in my hometown of Fethard is so fitting and a real privilege. I can’t wait to give the roses a real taste of our beautiful county next month,” said Ms O’Donovan.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Cllr. Roger Kennedy said the visit is an opportunity to 'show off' Tipperary.

“Naturally, here in Tipperary, we continue to build our reputation in the Irish tourism market, and we consider tourism very important for the county.

"Tipperary County Council is delighted to be involved in the Rose of Tralee Festival, and it offers us a wonderful chance to show off our beautiful county, which is in itself a rose,” said Cllr Kennedy.

Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council, Joe MacGrath, said that having worked in Kerry, he knows how important the Rose of Tralee festival is to the county.

We, in Tipperary, are ambitious for our county and, more particularly, for the growth of tourism. We know that these ambitions can be realised over time through the development of collaborations. This brand alignment offers a wonderful opportunity for the growth of the tourism product in Tipperary.

"I think it's a win-win for all involved with this long-standing and much-appreciated festival, and we are very happy to be part of it,” Mr MacGrath.

Chairperson of Tipperary Tourism, Elizabeth Nallen Bowen, said she believes the visit is an opportunity to show international guests the Premier County.

“This visit will be fantastic for tourism in Tipperary, a real highlight on the calendar for all involved and one which allows us to showcase our beautiful county not only in Ireland but on the world stage.

"Tipperary has been paired up with Philadelphia, which is a great connection, one that is most welcomed, and we’re delighted.

"It’s all about really extending the hand of friendship to our visitors and showing them what we have on offer here in beautiful Tipperary,” said Ms Nallen Bowen.

While the itinerary is under wraps for the moment, Commercial Manager of the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Steve Conly said it's one to look forward to.

“I’ve had a sneak peek at the itinerary, and it's absolutely incredible; the girls are in for a fantastic treat in Tipperary. We were here eleven years ago and had a great time visiting the many iconic areas, and there’s a huge appetite for this visit.

It’s wonderful to see Aisling here today to launch this partnership in her hometown of Fethard with Marie Phelan from Tipperary Tourism, who is doing a marvellous job pulling it all together, we can’t wait,” said Mr Conly.