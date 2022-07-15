Traveller who graduated from Garda training recently hailed as 'inspirational'

The assignment of a young Traveller who has graduated from the Garda grooming assemblage has been hailed “powerful and inspirational”.

A member of the travelling community, Patrick Nevin has become one of the first members of the travelling community to become a member of An Gardai Siochana.

Nevin was one of 53 other graduates who completed their grooming in Templemore, County Tipperary recently.

He is one of the very few members of the Traveller assemblage to join the force, but has chosen to waive his right to privacy to highlight his achievement.

Travellers have consistently said that they’ve been mistreated by gardai over the years Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Pavee Point’s Martin Collins said it was a “powerful moment”.

“There has been a small number of others, perfectively right, to remain anonymous but Patrick wanted to it known.

“I want to show our appreciation and acknowledge to his fantastic achievement."