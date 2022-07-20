Tipperary TD calls for summer sitting of the Dáil over AIB's decision to pull services

Tipperary TD and leader of the Rural Independent Group, Mattie McGrath, has called on the Government to be recalled following yesterday's AIB announcement.

He said the Government was 'silent and complicit' in the bank's removal of services in rural Ireland.

"This latest downgrading - the refusal of cash and cheques at 70 branches - represents further reductions in rural banking services. This action will likely lead to the closure of those branches soon."

"The withdrawal of cash services by a predominantly government-owned bank (63.5%) is another kick in the teeth to rural communities. While many consumers use cashless payments, others still prefer to use cash for all transactions, many of whom have zero access to digital money," said Mr McGrath.

AIB announced yesterday it would be removing cash, ATM and cheque services from 70 branches, including Cahir, Cashel, Carrick-On-Suir and Roscrea.

Mr McGrath cited the bailout of AIB and called them 'selfish', especially while KBC and Ulster Bank are preparing to leave the market.

He said AIB's decision to discontinue cash services would negatively impact the elderly and low-income families.

"Even the Central Bank acknowledges that cash remains crucial for both economic functions and social inclusion. Yet, the top brass bankers and the Minister for Finance ignore this, giving rural towns and the socially vulnerable, such as elderly or lower income groups, the 'two fingers'".

"Cash services are also crucial to SMEs and farmers, who rely on depositing cash in banks for security," said Mr McGrath.

Mr McGrath said he has concerns about advice given to customers to use post offices for cash services, saying they are also under pressure.

He said this was a failure of the Government and called the advice "misleading".

"It illustrates the Government's lack of support for a rural banking model. In turn, this means Ireland will be left without a functioning retail banking network unless policies change to ensure the banking sector is properly regulated and controlled. Thus, this deliberate action cannot go unanswered, and that is why the Dáil must be immediately recalled to debate these issues," said Mr McGrath.