Search

21 Jul 2022

Emergency debate sought to discuss downgrading of banking services in Cahir and Cashel

Emergency debate sought to discuss downgrading of banking services in Cahir and Cashel

AIB in Cahir is due to become a cashless bank

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

A move to have the decision by AIB to downgrade banking services in Cahir and Cashel reversed is gaining momentum.

An attempt to have the matter discussed through an emergency motion at a meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel municipal district  is being made by Cllr Máirín McGrtah is being made.

"  In relation to the proposed downgrading of AIB services in Cahir, I have requested an emergency motion be tabled at Mondays Municipal District Meeting in the Tipp/Cahir/Cashel district calling on our council to write to the AIB CEO to call on him to reverse the downgrading of banking services for two of the three towns in our District and highlight the impact the proposed changes would have on our local businesses, customers, tourists and the wider community.
There is wide scale disappointment and anger across the community about the proposed changes to banking in Cahir. While AIB say that the downgrading of branches to cashless banks is to reflect the reduced dependency on cash,I am not convinced this could be the case for Cahir. Last year AIB became the only bank in Cahir following the closure of Bank of Ireland & as a result AIB ATM traffic alone has increased dramatically. There is no logic or justification in leaving a busy tourist town like Cahir with no real bank," said Cllr McGrath.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media