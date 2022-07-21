Emergency debate sought to discuss downgrading of banking services in Cahir and Cashel

A move to have the decision by AIB to downgrade banking services in Cahir and Cashel reversed is gaining momentum.

An attempt to have the matter discussed through an emergency motion at a meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel municipal district is being made by Cllr Máirín McGrtah is being made.

" In relation to the proposed downgrading of AIB services in Cahir, I have requested an emergency motion be tabled at Mondays Municipal District Meeting in the Tipp/Cahir/Cashel district calling on our council to write to the AIB CEO to call on him to reverse the downgrading of banking services for two of the three towns in our District and highlight the impact the proposed changes would have on our local businesses, customers, tourists and the wider community.

There is wide scale disappointment and anger across the community about the proposed changes to banking in Cahir. While AIB say that the downgrading of branches to cashless banks is to reflect the reduced dependency on cash,I am not convinced this could be the case for Cahir. Last year AIB became the only bank in Cahir following the closure of Bank of Ireland & as a result AIB ATM traffic alone has increased dramatically. There is no logic or justification in leaving a busy tourist town like Cahir with no real bank," said Cllr McGrath.



