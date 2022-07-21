Search

21 Jul 2022

Cahir cheques presented to Tipperary Women's Refuge/Rape Crisis Centre

At the handover of the two cheques recently were members of he Daughters of Dun Iascaigh with Fundraising traders who presented to Cuan Saor and Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre.

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Full caption above: Members of The Daughters of Dun Iascaigh with Fundraising traders Sandra Shorthall, Siobhan Caplice and Catherine Hanley Tipperary Rape Crisis Centre, Geraldine Mullane (Project Leader) and Mary O’Gorman (Services Manager) of Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge

On Sunday, March 6 the Daughters of Dún Iascaigh celebrated International Women’s Day 2022 with a very special charity Vintage Afternoon Tea Party in Cahir House Hotel called ‘Hats, Bonnets and Ribbons’.
Tickets for the event sold out and The Daughters along with many other women, men and children dressed in period costumes and displayed a stunning array of hats, bonnets and ribbons hats for the occasion.
Ladies and gentlemen from Cobh Vintage Era Group came along on the day dressed in exquisite period costume and Coláiste Dún Iascaigh Students made beautiful bonnets to display on the day. The tea party had it all with musical entertainment and some amazing spot prizes and all to raise funds for Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and the Clonmel Rape Crisis Centre. Several local businesses also held in house events to support the cause.
It was a very successful event that received huge support from the women of Cahir and surrounding areas. Last Monday evening the cheques for the proceeds were presented by the Daughters to representatives of Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and the Clonmel Rape Crisis Centre. The event raised a fantastic total of €6,500 that will be used to provide much needed support to the services of Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Tipperary Rape Crisis Service and to women within our communities who experience domestic and gender based violence. Well done to all involved.

