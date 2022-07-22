Already Tipperary Cúl kids are looking forward to next summer!

We are all done for another year where we had 153 kids in attendance. Thanks to all the helpers and volunteers who offered their time during the week.

A big thank you to the Lads and Ladies on the pitches Martin, Gavin, Aoife, Mary, Gary, Sara, James, Mark, Paddy, Kevin, Robbie, Tom, Rosie, Anne Marie, Dermot and Brian, you all did Trojan work, you kept the kids entertained and they had a very enjoyable week.

Thanks also to Janet, Sinead, Cheralyn, Caroline, Claire and Tara who kept all the kids’ sugar levels topped up looking after the shop. Many thanks, without you, the volunteers, it would not be possible to hold the Camp.

The U13s participants and coaches were in great form enjoying the sunshine at Cahir GAA Summer Camp last week



Thanks to Larry, Joe and Charlotte for organising the volunteers and overseeing all the Groups daily and lastly thanks to Larry Q for his presence and help each morning.

The main event of the week was on Tuesday, the excitement among the groups was infectious. Tom Delaney arrived with the Munster and All Ireland Minor Cups. Tom was kept busy signing autographs and standing in for photos. It is great to have an Ireland winner in the club, a wonderful role model for the younger players.

Camp ended on Friday with the Water Tanks arriving for the Final Splash of the week.

What a great week with fantastic weather and a super bunch of kids. Many, many thanks to everyone involved.

See you all next year for the 25th Anniversary of Cahir Juvenile Summer Camp!