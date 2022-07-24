Search

24 Jul 2022

People Before Profit Tipperary representative calls for radical action on inflation

Positive proposals are needed, says Anne Condon

A left government that is willing to impose price controls on energy and essential foods is needed, say People Before Profit

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jul 2022 11:00 AM

Anne Condon, the People Before Profit representative for Tipperary has condemned the government's failure to advance any concrete plans for tackling inflation.

In a statement, she said "this government simply repeats the mantra that they cannot interfere in the market. They have no idea how long inflation will last and their only message is that people should wait patiently and not seek higher pay.

"The current crisis shows why we need a left government that is willing to impose price controls on energy and essential foods.

"It needs to invest rapidly in free public transport and create a state-run, not-for-profit company that will pioneer the transition to renewable energy.

"The energy sector needs to be re-nationalised and the ESB instructed to operate on a not-for-profit mandate.

"We also need to control rents and mortgage interest rates. Irish borrowers are paying twice the EU interest rate and Irish tenants are paying the dearest rents in Europe. 

"These are positive but radical proposals. We need to think outside the box if we are to protect living standards."

