Road Race, BBQ, Garden Fete and much more - Festival Weekend in Tipperary Village

Enjoying tea and refreshments at Glengarra Mountain Lodge in beautiful sunshine on Sunday, July 17 were Kaitlyn and Emma Russell
Clogheen August Festival Weekend
The annual weekend festival will take place starting this Thursday, July 28 with a 5k road race sponsored by John Carey's Pharmacy Clogheen. 8pm start, register at 7pm in St Paul’s.
Please register on line and be entered in a draw for a meal for two at the Old Convent.
Friday, July 29: Free Junior treasure hunt and disco. Starting from 5pm to 7.30pm.
A presentation was made to Clogheen’s Men’s Shed recently by Tesco. Photo shows Cliff Lovegrove, Tesco store manager, Thomas Quirke Jerry Griffin and Jimmy Conran all Clogheen Men’s Shed, Martin Allen’ General Manger Tesco, Chris McCarthy and Michael Condon both Clogheen Men’s Shed. A sincere thank you in extended to Tesco by the Men's Shed in Clogheen
Saturday, July 30: St Paul's Garden Fete in the grounds of St Paul’s Community Centre from 4pm to 7pm.
Live music, Konor the Clown, dog show, BBQ, teas and coffees, and numerous side shows. Adults €5 and children free.
Sunday, July 31: The national sheep racing championship. First race 7pm in the grounds of St Paul's.
Come along for a full filled family weekend.
Enjoying tea and refreshments at Glengarra Mountain Lodge in beautiful sunshine on Sunday, July 17 were Kaitlyn and Emma Russell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.