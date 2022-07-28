Clonmel pilot brings his World War 11 plane to Bray Airshow

Aiden Barlow with his son David at the Bray Airshow
Clonmel businessman Aidan Barlow visited Weston Airport on Friday morning lastto welcome his son Capt David Barlow who arrived with his World War II, 80-year-old Catalina flying boat for the Bray Airshow which was held last Sunday.
This 1940, 80-year-old American-built plane that was based in Northern Ireland is one of the last Catalina flying boats still flying in Europe. Those planes helped rid the Atlantic Ocean of the German U-boats which were creating havoc to the convoys carrying food and war supplies to sustain the war effort. Capt Barlow is a pilot based in London. He is the co-owner of the Catalina flying boat.
