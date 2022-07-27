Cullen Music Festival makes a return after three years

The Cullen Music Festival will be held at Aisling Park
After an absence of almost three years the Cullen Music Festival will return to Aisling Park on Saturday, August 6.
The main attraction will be The Kilkennys, a traditional Irish folk and ballad group, noted for their dynamic arrangements, energetic performances and charismatic rapport with their audiences.
The band has released a number of albums and toured extensively in Ireland and around the world sharing the stage with renowned Irish artists.
Among their most popular songs are Galway Girl, South Australia, Spanish Lady and Fiddlers Green.
The band members are Davey Cashin (vocals, mandolin, banjo, guitar, whistles), Tommy Mackey (bass, acoustic guitar, vocals), Mick Martin (bodhran, uilleann pipes, low whistles, guitar, vocals) and Josh O’Loughlin (banjo, mandolin, guitar, bouzouki and vocals).
