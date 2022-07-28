Some overgrown hedges in County Tipperary are ‘putting lives at risk'

Minimal grass cutting allowed along hedge rows until September
Councillor Noel Coonan asked if there was any good news concerning the issue of hedge cutting at this month’s Municipal District meeting.
“Some people are really putting their lives at risk, it’s gone so overgrown. I think it needs to be addressed,” he said.
He was told by a council official that they were guided by biodiversity guidelines and the National Parks and Wildlife to ensure minimal grass cutting along hedge rows until September.
“At this point in time, we’re only doing junctions, where there is a high risk. A lot of the back roads are overgrown. People will have to slow down,” he said.
Residents should make representations about particularly overgrown areas.
Rescue 117 flew from Waterford to take part in the search after reports that a person had entered the River Suir in Clonmel. Picture courtesy of Rescue 117
Liam Cahill says he's very confident that players who enjoyed underage success with Tipperary will step up to become very good inter-county seniors in the next two to three years. Picture: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.