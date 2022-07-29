Gardaí patrol Tipperary rail routes on the second day of Operation Twin Tracks
Tipperary and Limerick Gardaí are participating in a national Community Engagement and Rail Safety Partnership day of operation to combat anti-social behaviour at train stations across the country.
Operation Twin-Tracks will see Gardaí operate high-visibility patrols between 3pm and 11pm today July 29 in the Dublin Region and eight intercity routes.
The intercity route patrols include Limerick and Tipperary divisions, incorporating Limerick, Limerick Junction, Castleconnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan, Roscrea, Ballbrophy, Templemore, Thurles, Tipperary, Cahir, Clonmel and Carrick on Suir.
Divisional Crime Prevention Officers assisted by Community Policing Units/Uniform members will also set up crime prevention stands at Limerick station from 3-8pm.
An Garda Síochána, say the purpose of the day is to prevent anti-social behaviour, engage with the community and provide crime prevention advice.
