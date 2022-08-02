Search

02 Aug 2022

Best day in a long time expected as tractors roll into Tipperary village

Come join us on Sunday next, August 7 for the Ballylooby Community Tractor Run.

Ballylooby Community Council Tractor Run
Come join us on Sunday next, August 7, you won’t regret it! It’s set to be the best day Ballylooby has seen in a long time, you won’t want to miss it!
We will have a full mobile bar on the day along with delicious food, a coffee trailer and an ice-cream van!
Registration of vehicles will take place on the day!
Overnight parking of vehicles registered is available to those who wish to avail of it!

All vehicles must be fully insured and roadworthy.

For more information contact: 086-6054724.

