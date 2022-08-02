The Nenagh Injury Unit is open today but closed tomorrow
UL Hospital Group has said the Nenagh Injury Unit will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3.
The unit is open today, Thursday and Friday from 8am to 8pm.
Those who require the Nenagh Injury Unit on Wednesday are advised to attend the unit in St Johns, Limerick or Ennis.
St John's is open from 8am to 7pm and Ennis, 8am to 8pm.
Mullinahone GAA Club are holding a planning workshop which will run over three nights, two hours per night, beginning on Wednesday August 3 2022 at 8pm in the GAA Hall.
