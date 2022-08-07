Search

07 Aug 2022

Tipperary gardaí adopt "zero tolerance" approach to domestic abuse and violence

Eleven per cent increase in domestic abuse cases in the county

Domestic abuse

More people are no longer trying to cope on their own with domestic abuse issues, says Garda Chief Superintendent Derek Smart

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

07 Aug 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

The gardaí adopt “a zero tolerance approach” when it comes to cases of domestic abuse and violence, Garda Chief Superintendent Derek Smart has stated.
Reacting to an increase of 11% in domestic abuse cases in Tipperary so far this year, he has stated “when it is reported to us we will act on it and we will support all victims, particularly those in vulnerable positions”.
“We’re here, we’re open for business and we will not accept that sort of behaviour from anyone, be they garda members or any member of the public, against any victim,” Chief Supt Smart told a meeting of the Tipperary Joint Policing Committee.
“We’re here to support, we have the skills to do it.
“We have units such as the protective services unit, which focuses very much on that type of investigation.
“We have a number of investigations ongoing in our own division with regard to that.”
The Chief Superintendent said he had met with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris the previous day and they had discussed a number of issues.
He said these included the case that was widely reported in the media, when former Garda Paul Moody was last week sentenced to more than three years in prison for a four-year campaign of harassment, threats, assaults and coercive control of his terminally-ill partner. 
Regarding the support offered to victims in such cases, Chief Supt Smart said he had heard a woman interviewed on RTÉ Radio on the morning of the meeting, when she described the support she had received from gardaí as a very positive experience. 

Sharp rise in proposals to bring vacant Tipperary properties back into use since Repair & Lease Scheme reformed

In relation to the 11% increase in domestic abuse cases in Tipperary, he said he hoped that in a lot of instances people were now more confident to come forward and report incidents, “and that is what we’re seeing”.
“They’re not trying to cope with issues themselves.
“They have the confidence to come forward and report cases and tell us what’s going on, and that’s behind the 11% increase.”
He said that systems were in place during the Covid lockdowns to support people, when people couldn’t leave their homes.
He said the gardaí were “drilling down and looking for information” and that would drive the figures up as well.
“The crime isn’t a good thing but the reporting of it is, because we’re now in a position to support people who are reporting those crimes to us.
“Because of that, that figure will continue to increase for a while yet,” he added.
Cllr Noel Coonan, Chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, had asked that in view of “the horrific case that was publicised during the week”, and in relation to the increase of 11% in domestic abuse incidents in the county, if some advice or consolation could be offered  to those who may be affected. 
Cllr Coonan had asked what was the best way forward for victims to make contact because it was a very frightening and horrific situation. Deputy Martin Browne asked if the upward trend had to do with the end of the lockdown and whether it was “an overhang” from calls made during the pandemic.
Cllr Marie Murphy described the 11% increase in domestic abuse incidents as “sad and shocking”.
She too wondered if it was a legacy of the pandemic.

