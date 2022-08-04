Search

04 Aug 2022

Carrick-on-Suir's Further Education & Training Centre gears up for a busy autumn of courses

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

04 Aug 2022 10:50 AM

Caption: Teachers, students and staff at the recent open morning about its courses at the Further Education and Training Centre at Greenside. Carrick-on-Suir FET Centre manager Fiona Hennessy is pictured centre, back row. Picture: Anne Marie Magorrian

Carrick-on-Suir’s Further Education & Training Centre is to add Emergency Medical Technician training to the range of courses it offers this autumn.

The full-time course that runs for 10 weeks begins in October and includes introductions to pre-hospital emergency care, patient assessment, respiratory and medical emergencies, obstetric emergencies, clinical procedures and professional development.

The Tipperary Education & Training Board (ETB) run training centre, located in the old Comeragh College campus at Greenside, recently hosted an open morning to showcase the huge variety of full and part-time courses based there. They will be resuming in September.

VTOS co-ordinator and centre manager Fiona Hennessy directed the groups on guided tours of the building to meet teachers in their respective classrooms.

Part-time courses taught at the centre include cookery, baking, wood craft, engine maintenance, computers level 3 and 4, home repairs, care of the older person Level 5, communications and special needs assisting, to name a few.

The Tipperary ETB Back to Education Initiative has a wonderful selection of courses in the centre taking in a wide range of interests and skills from horticulture, engineering and culinary skills to retail skills, sports, recreation and IT.

The initiative aims to give participants an opportunity to combine a return to learning with family, work and other responsibilities.

Last November, the centre’s VTOS 2019/2021 Employment Skills Class of six students celebrated their graduation from the course with family, teachers and college representatives.

The Pathways to Employment course included IT skills training, mathematics, computer applications, book keeping and accounts, work experience, career planning skills and barista skills all at QQI Level 4.

For further information on upcoming part-time and full-time education and training courses at Carrick-on-Suir Further Education & Training Centre, please contact: Fiona Hennessy at (051) 649932 or email fhennessy@tipperaryetb.ie.

Alternatively drop into the centre or log on to www.fetchcourses.ie

Courses are free to people receiving social welfare payments, Medical Card holders, CE Scheme participants and early school leavers.

The centre has also welcomed many students from Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir for full and part-time courses over the years. It is a wonderful representation of diversity and inclusion in the local community.

