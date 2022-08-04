Search

04 Aug 2022

New CSO figures show how many people in Tipperary have died from Covid-19 up to February 2022

Reporter:

Shannon Sweeney

04 Aug 2022 10:15 PM

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that 127 people in Tipperary died due to covid-19 between March 2020 and February 2022. 

Of those who passed away, 59 were over the age of 85. 

Nobody between 0 and 24 years died due to covid-19 in that time.

Sixteen people were between 65 and 74, while 38 were between the ages of 75-84. 

Fourteen people between 25 and 64 years died due to covid-19. 

The figures are grouped by local authority, in this case, Tipperary County Council. 

Due to covid-19

The figures released today are the number of people where covid-19 was determined to be the underlying cause of death. 

According to the CSO, this differs from those who died with covid-19 but from another cause. 

Nationally

Nationally, covid-19 was determined to be the underlying cause of death in 5,384 cases.

Of those who died, 59% died in general or orthopaedic hospitals. 

Twenty-nine percent died in nursing homes. 

Home deaths accounted for 4.8%, while community hospitals for 3.4%.

Nobody died from covid-19 in maternity hospitals or paediatric hospitals.

Dublin city had the highest amount representing 17% of all covid-19 deaths.

Leitrim, Galway City and Longford recorded the lowest deaths due to covid-19. 

 The 65-plus age group represented 91% of deaths due to covid-19 nationally. 

