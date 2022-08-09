Irish Water thanks the people of Tipp for their support and asks they continue to help conserve water

Irish Water is asking people in Tipperary to continue to be mindful of their water usage as increased demand during the warmer weather, combined with a decrease in rainfall, have caused levels to drop in local water sources. Also, higher than normal water demands can cause network performance issues in localised areas on schemes.

High usage can lead to pressure reduction which impacts customers. One such area is parts of the Fethard Regional scheme; namely Moglass, Arbourhill, Killenaule and Ballinure. Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in major improvements for all customers.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are closely monitoring water levels in a number of areas in the county and taking remedial measures to maintain normal supplies, however, the public is still being asked to assist by taking some simple steps to reduce their water use. Supplies that are currently coming under pressure include Coalbrook, Kilcash, Templetney, Galtee Regional Scheme, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Glengar, Commons, Lorraha and Riverstown.

Speaking about the situation, Colin Cunningham of Irish Water said,

“We are appealing to residents and businesses in Tipperary again to be mindful of how they use their water. We have had a very dry spell, and with the warmer weather currently being experienced and more forecast, supplies will come under further pressure. It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water in the home. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference – and we can all play our part.

“To help people do this we have developed an easy-to-use conservation calculator so they can work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more. The free calculator is available on the Irish Water website at www.water.ie/calculator where you can also find lots of useful water saving tips.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues in Tipperary County Council to monitor and manage supplies across the county to ensure the people in the area have a safe and reliable water supply throughout the rest of the summer.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

There are a number of easy steps to reduce water usage during the hot weather, including:

Avoid power washing and keep the garden hose in the shed

Check for leaks on outdoor taps or troughs as these can lead to large losses of treated water

Remember that paddling pools and swimming pools can use huge volumes of water so consider reusing the water for the garden or cleaning the car.

Report any visible leaks on the public network to Irish Water at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.

Where householders experience very low flow or pressure, lower than neighbouring properties, they may have a service pipe leak. Irish Water’s First-Fix-Free Scheme can help with the location and repair of external leaks. Details at water.ie or call 1800 278 278.