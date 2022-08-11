Search

11 Aug 2022

ALERT: Irish Water issue Boil Water Notice affecting approximately 680 Tipperary customers

ALERT: Irish Water issue Boil Water Notice affecting approximately 680 customers

ALERT: Irish Water issue Boil Water Notice affecting approximately 680 customers

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Aug 2022 7:25 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Irish Water, in consultation with the HSE and Tipperary County Council, has issued a boil water notice with immediate effect for the Tullohea and Kilcash Public Water Supply schemes.

Approximately 680 people in Kilcash, Tullohea, Toor, Grangemockler, Ninemilehouse, and surrounding areas are affected.

A map of the affected area is below. 

The notice has been issued due to elevated turbidity that has affected treatment at Tullohea Water Treatment Plant. 

However, because of recent water shortages, water from Tullohea WTP has also been supplying water to the Kilcash Public Water Scheme. 

For this reason, BWNs are being issued for both Tullohea and Kilcash. 

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to fix the problem as soon as possible. 

Vulnerable customers will be contacted directly. 

Irish Water's Colin Cunningham said, 

"Public health is Irish water's number one priority, and we appreciate the impact this notice will have on both communities. 

"However, the restriction has been put in place to protect our consumers. 

"Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the plant and lift the boil water notice early as it is safe to do so."

Water is safe for hand washing but must be boiled in the following circumstances:

  • Drinking
  • Drinks made with water.
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked before eating.
  • Brushing of teeth.
  • Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.
  • Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).

How to prepare water

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. 

Customers are reminded that domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink. 

Preparing Infant Feed

Irish Water has issued the following advice for preparing infant feed. 

  • Prepare infant feeds with water brought to the boil once and cooled. 
  • Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times.
  • If bottled water is used to prepare infant feeds, it should be boiled once and cooled. 
  • If you use bottled water to prepare baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. 
  • The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na' is not greater than 200mg per litre. 
  • If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. 
  • If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible.
  • It is important to keep babies hydrated.

For customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, please go to the following link on the Irish Water website:  https://www.water.ie/?map= supply-and-service-updates, and enter the property’s Eircode.

Customers can also call our customer care helpline on 1800 278 278.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media