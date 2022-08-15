Search

15 Aug 2022

Funding of €315,541 to support community projects in Tipperary announced

Allocation welcomed by Senator Garret Ahearn

Funding of €315,541 to support community projects in Tipperary announced

Senator Garret Ahearn with Minister Humphreys who announced funding for a number of community projects in Tipperary

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

15 Aug 2022 10:59 AM


Funding of €315,541 is being provided to support a range of community projects in Tipperary which will benefit people of all ages, Senator Garret Ahearn  has said.


Senator Garret Ahearn said: “Fine Gael is working to create stronger safer communities and in Government we are prioritising programmes like the CLÁR Programme to achieve this.


“My colleague Minister Heather Humphreys today announced €315,541 in funding to support 8 community projects in Tipperary.


“Sports clubs, schools and community groups are receiving grants of up to €50,000 to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including outdoor cinemas, astro-turfs, sensory gardens, hurling walls, basketball courts, walkways, public toilets, community gyms, renovations to old handball alleys and much more.


“Projects in Tipperary which will benefit include: Clogheen Playground to upgrade the Clogheen playground and provide disabled toilet facilities in the adjacent public toilets building.

Sean Treacys GAA Club to make improvements to the community car park.

Drangan playground for the resurfacing of Drangan playground and provision of new play equipment along with repairs to existing equipment. Solohead GAA Club for an all-weather AstroTurf developed as part of an integrated 5-year community development plan


“Recent census results demonstrate that there are now more people living and working in rural Ireland than ever before, which is extremely positive. 


“As a party, we have always prioritised sustainable rural development to allow people live, work and grow old in their own communities.


“Last year, Government launched our most ambitious rural development policy in decades, and ‘Our Rural Future’ is already having big impact in communities up and down the country including in Tipperary," said Senator Ahearn.

Musician to launch his debut album in Clonmel


Announcing €7.4 million for 175 community projects nationwide, Minister Humphreys said: “I want to congratulate all of the successful applicants and I wish them the best of luck in carrying out these works which will make our rural communities even more attractive places to live, work and raise a family.”


“In view of the hugely positive response from communities, I am exploring the possibility of providing further funding for a second tranche of projects under CLAR and I hope to make an announcement on this in the near future.” said Minister Humphreys.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media