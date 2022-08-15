GALLERY: Miss Tipperary takes part in nationwide beach and waterways clean-up

Miss Tipperary Megan Kelly pictured at Dromineer Beach in Nenagh Co Tipperary at the nationwide beach and waterways clean-up co-ordinated by the finalists of Miss Ireland 2022, proudly sponsored by TanOrganic. Picture: Miss Ireland Org

Last weekend, Miss Tipperary Megan Kelly participated in a nationwide clean-up of beaches around Ireland organised by the 37 Miss Ireland 2022 finalists.

Ms Kelly from Borrisoleigh and her friends and family gathered at Dromineer lake-beach to participate locally.

As Our World Our Future is the theme of this year’s Miss Ireland competition, beach clean-ups were an apt choice of collective action.

The project aimed to highlight the importance of protecting Ireland’s coastlines.

TanOrganic sponsored this year’s Miss Ireland competition.

Creator and Founder of TanOrganic Noelle O'Connor said:

“This nationwide beach clean-up is another step towards a cleaner planet, and we applaud all of the Miss Ireland finalists for taking on this challenge with such energy and passion.”

The Miss Ireland final and Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland final takes place this week, August 18-19, at the Royal Theatre Castlebar.

This year Miss Ireland has partnered with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive an agency contract and prizes, including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, and beauty and hair products.

She will represent her country at the Miss World Festival, which is televised in over 100 countries worldwide.

The winner will also enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to the Maldives for a photo shoot later in the autumn.

See www.miss-ireland.ie. or on the new Miss Ireland App, available from Apple App Store or Google Play, for more.