Tipperary's new millionaire: Who is the winner of the €1m EuroMillions raffle?

Tipperary has a new Lotto millionaire - but the identity and location of the lucky winner remains a mystery as the ticket was bought online.

The EuroMillions quick pick ticket was purchased for last Friday’s draw and scooped the cool €1,005,000 prize on the Ireland-only raffle. The winning raffle ticket was I-NBX-75295.

“The lucky ticket holder still hasn’t contacted us yet. They will have received an app notification and email from us informing them of their prize,” said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

They said that they usually gave online winners a number of days to let the win sink in and if they still hadn’t been in touch, they will call them to start the process.

“As it’s an online winner, they have the luxury of not having bought it in their local shop so at the moment we just have it as a Tipperary winner. Once they come to Lotto HQ to collect their prize, we’ll be sitting down with them,” they said.

Tipperary could be seen as the luckiest place in Ireland for Lotto winners following a number of massive payouts in the county, the biggest of which was just last February when someone scooped €30.9m in the EuroMillions on a ticket bought in Larkins of Ballina.

Back in June 2020 a 35-member syndicate based in Stakelums Hardware won €17m in the EuroMillions, with the ticket bought in Easons. The same shop sold a €7.5m EuroMillions winner in October 2019.

In February 2013, €10.6m was won in the National Lottery on a ticket bought in Scanlon’s, Thurles.

Other massive payouts include February 2020 when €500,000 was won on the EuroMillions Plus with the ticket bought in Ely's Centra, Thurles; June 2019 with a €1, Daily Millions ticket sold ib Dunnes Stores, Roscrea, and May 2019, with another €1m winner, this time in Lotto Plus 1 and the ticket was bought in Applegreen, Moangariff, Clonmel.