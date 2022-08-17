Planning permission approved for significant extension to Scoil Ruain in Killenaule

Tipperary Education & Training Board has secured conditional planning approval for the building of a significant extension to Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule.

Tipperary County Council granted planning permission to Tipperary ETB on August 5 for the two-storey extension to the secondary school’s classroom and administration facilities.

The extension, which is proposed for the front of the existing school, will comprise five new mainstream classrooms and a two-classroom ASD unit with all associated ancillary accommodation.

These new classroom facilities will be located on the upper floor and will be connected to the existing school building.

A new school entrance foyer is proposed at ground floor level including a reception/administration room, three new meeting rooms along with storage facilities and an externally accessed boiler room.

Internal alterations are also proposed to the existing school building including the provision of a new music room, modifications to the existing entrance foyer along with revisions to parking.

Full planning permission for the project will be granted in early September if the council’s decision isn’t appealed to An Bord Pleanála.