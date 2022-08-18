Public's views sought on planning application to create public amenity gardens at Clonmel's Suir Island

The public’s views are being sought on a planning application seeking to transform part of the derelict Suir Island in the heart of Clonmel into public amenity gardens.

The Part 8 planning application for the rejuvenation of Clonmel’s former industrial heartland, once home to several thriving mills, went on public display in Tipperary County Council Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh on Wednesday, August 10 and will remain on public display until Friday, September 9.

Members of the public can lodge submissions and observations on the ambitious plans for Suir Island to the council up to Wednesday, September 28.

The planning application seeks permission to renovate existing gardens at Suir Island, the provision of lawns and landscape planting including trees, hedges and shrubs.

It also seeks the green light to develop seating and picnic areas, hard and soft pathways, a new entrance gate and adjoining wall cladding along with a children’s play area with associated equipment.

The application also proposes securing the protected 18th Century Suir Island House with decorative steel plates at ground floor level and installing feature internal and external lighting at the house.

Permission is also sought for site development works including site drainage, the provision of a water supply for the play area and for wash down purposes, the provision of electricity supply for the feature lighting and removal and reconstruction of approximately 19ms of boundary wall.

The planning application states that the proposed development underwent an assessment screening, in accordance with the EU Habitats Directive, which concluded it “would not be likely to give rise to significant or indeterminate impacts on any Natura 2000 site”.

The application also states that based on the nature, size and location of the proposed gardens development, there was “no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment”. In view of this, an Environmental Impact Assessment was not required.

Tipperary County Council secured €250,000 funding from the Department of Health’s Healthy Community Projects Scheme last year for the development of the public amenity gardens at Suir Island.

Tipperary County Council will provide matching funding of €250,000 for the gardens project that is part of an overall masterplan drawn up to bring Suir Island back to life.

Last November, Minister for Rural & Community Development Heather Humphreys unveiled a plaque at Suir Island to mark the completion of the first phase of renovation works on the derelict Suir Island House and the repointing and repairs carried out on mill race walls around the house.

The overall plan is to re-water the island’s mill races and turn Suir Island House into a store for kayaks and boats. The house is situated next to Clonmel’s kayaking slalom course and it’s planned to use the re-watered mill races as a kayak launch point for children and beginners.

The masterplan for Suir Island also includes a proposal to develop two pedestrian/cycle bridges linking Suir Island with the town centre, Raheen Road and Denis Burke Park.

The planning application for the public amenity gardens project can be viewed at Tipperary County Council’s offices at Emmet Street, Clonmel between 9:30am and 4.30 pm Monday to Friday until September 9.

Details of the proposed development are also available on Tipperary County Council’s website.

Written submissions or observations can be sent to Sinead Carr, Director of Services, Tipperary County Council Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel by 4.30pm on September 28. Submissions should be marked ”Part 8 in respect of Suir Island Gardens”.

The council adds that any person may, within 4 weeks from the date of the issuing of the Part 8 planning application notice, apply to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether the development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment.