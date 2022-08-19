Search

19 Aug 2022

Minister for Sport to officially open Ardfinnan playground during visit to county Tipperary

File picture

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

19 Aug 2022 11:11 AM

Minister for Sport and Government Chief Whip Jack Chambers is visiting a number of Tipperary clubs and sporting organisations throughout today and will officially open the new Ardfinnan playground. 

The Fianna Fáil minister is visiting the county at request of deputy Jackie Cahill and he will officially open the Ardfinnan playground alongside Cathaoirleach of Cashel/Cahir/Tipperary Municipal District Cllr Micheál Anglim.

 Deputy Cahill said he was pleased his Fianna Fáil colleague, Minister Jack Chambers, had accepted his invitation to visit Tipperary. 

"Earlier this year, Minister Chambers announced over €7.3million in funding for Tipperary clubs and organisations through the latest round of Sports Capital Grants. This was a major announcement that will see remarkable improvements in sporting infrastructure in every part of the county, benefitting generations to come.

 “The Minister has agreed to visit a number of locations around the county today at my request to view the work already done through the funding that was provided to the Premier County, and also in preparation for the next round of funding.

" I am very pleased that the Minister for Sport will have the opportunity to visit the county ahead of the next round of Sports Capital Grants, which are expected to be open for applications in the new year”, Cahill concluded.

