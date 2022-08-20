€50,000 grant aid approved for upgrade of Clogheen playground and public toilets

A €50,000 CLAR grant has been approved for the upgrade of Clogheen playground and the village's public toilets.

Clogheen Fine Gael Cllr Marie Murphy said she is delighted her application for this funding submitted in April under the Developing Community Facilities and Amenities Scheme has been granted.

She outlined that the grant will go towards funding the replacement of the community playground's rubber flooring tiles.

Cllr Murphy said the playground, located adjacent to Clogheen Community Hall, was opened in 2006 and the rubber tiles have become worn from use in the intervening 16 years. Clogheen's playground committee will contribute 10% matching funding of €5,000 towards the project.

Clogheen's public toilets, also situated next to the community hall, were built in the 1970s and Cllr Murphy said the CLAR funding will be used to refurbish them and add a toilet accessible to people with disabilities.

Tipperary County Council will also contribute funding towards the upgrade of the toilets, which Cllr Murphy pointed out are an important public facility for tourists using Clogheen as a base for their hiking holidays.