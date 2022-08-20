Search

20 Aug 2022

€50,000 grant aid approved for upgrade of Clogheen playground and public toilets

€50,000 grant aid approved for upgrade of Clogheen playground and public toilets

Cllr Marie Murphy has welcomed the allocation of €50,000 Clar funding to the upgrade of Clogheen Playground and public toilets

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

20 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

A €50,000 CLAR grant has been approved for the upgrade of Clogheen playground and the village's public toilets.

Clogheen Fine Gael Cllr Marie Murphy said she is delighted her application for this funding submitted in April under the Developing Community Facilities and Amenities Scheme has been granted.

She outlined that the grant will go towards funding the replacement of the community playground's rubber flooring tiles.

Cllr Murphy said the playground, located adjacent to Clogheen Community Hall, was opened in 2006 and the rubber tiles have become worn from use in the intervening 16 years. Clogheen's playground committee will contribute 10% matching funding of €5,000 towards the project.

Clogheen's public toilets, also situated next to the community hall, were built in the 1970s and Cllr Murphy said the CLAR funding will be used to refurbish them and add a toilet accessible to people with disabilities.

Tipperary County Council will also contribute funding towards the upgrade of the toilets, which Cllr Murphy pointed out are an important public facility for tourists using Clogheen as a base for their hiking holidays.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media