Fantastic free and age friendly music sessions to take place in this Tipperary library

MusicAlive is delighted to invite you to an ‘age friendly’ music session with the well-known Irish musician and singer-songwriter, Ger Wolfe who writes and sings in Irish and English, has been on radio and TV and loves to teach people, whether at universities or in village halls.
Christy Moore is a fan: “Ger Wolfe’s songs always raise my spirits; his voice always, always brings me into the song.”
Together, you will play and sing existing ballads, old and new, and even go beyond that. Dip your toe into song-writing and experience how natural it is. Like breathing, like singing. Dust down your musical instrument (if you have one) and bring it along.
The sessions are free!
Places are limited so if you want to attend a session near you, please reply to this email. Kindly supported by the Creative Ireland Programme and Age Friendly Ireland.
