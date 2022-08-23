Search

23 Aug 2022

JOBS BOARD: Nine new jobs available in Tipperary this week

JOBS BOARD: Nine new jobs available in Tipperary this week

23 Aug 2022 5:45 PM

Need work? Here are nine jobs available this week.


School Secretary - Nenagh

The ETB is looking for a School Secretary – Clerical Officer Grade III for Nenagh College. The position is 17.5hrs a week. The deadline for applications is August 24 at 12pm. 

Those interested can apply on the ETB website

Checkout Operator- Cahir

Supervalu in Cahir is looking for a Checkout Operator with experience. The position is permanent and flexible, Monday to Friday. 

Apply here 

Pharmacy Sales Assistant-Clonmel 

Mahers Pharmacy in Clonmel is recruiting a part-time Sales Assistant. The salary is €12-€15 an hour.

Full job description can be found here

Waiting Staff-Clonmel 
Niamh’s Clonmel are hiring full and part-time waiting staff. The salary is €10.50 - €14.04 an hour. Shifts are eight hours, and the schedule is flexible. 

Full job description is available here.

Food Preparation and Customer Service- Cashel

Martin O’Dwyer Butcher LTD is looking to fill full-time and part-time roles in food preparation and customer service. 

The salary is €11. Hours are between 25 and 40 hours a week. 

Full job description is available here


Hotel Receptionist-Thurles
Hayes Hotel is recruiting a Hotel Receptionist in Thurles. The salary is €12 an hour, and the position is a day shift. 

Apply here

Kitchen Assistant-Nenagh
The Food Hall in Nenagh is looking for a Kitchen Assistant to start in the next couple of weeks. Shifts are in the day and weekend availability is a must. 

The salary is €11.00 - €11.50 an hour.

Apply here. 

Sales Assistant- Clonmel 

Dunnes Stores in Clonmel are looking to recruit a Sales Assistant with experience in customer service. 

Apply here 

Catering Assistant - Templemore
The Garda College in Templemore is looking for a Catering Assistant. The salary scale is between €478.77 - €825.10 per week. 

The closing date for applications is September 2. 

Full eligibility criteria is available here

