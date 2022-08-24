A section of Tipperary's Suir Blueway to close on weekdays for around two months

There will be a temporary closure of a 1.3km section of the Suir Blueway near Carrick-on-Suir on weekdays for approximately two months starting next Monday to facilitate path widening and resurfacing.
The Blueway will be closed between Arrigan's Boreen, located approximately 2.3 km outside Carrick-on-Suir, and Fisherman's Boreen, situated approximately 1km outside Carrick-on-Suir.
The path will be open for use on weekends, opening on Friday evening and closing early Monday mornings.
Tipperary County Council apologies for any inconvenience that this may cause.
