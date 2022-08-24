Community celebrates as sports minister and local councillor jointly open Ardfinnan playground

Caption: Cllr Micheál Anglim and Minister for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport, Jack Chambers, cutting the ribbon at the official opening of Ardfinnan playground last Friday evening. Also pictured are Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Roger Kennedy and Jackie Cahill, TD.

Ardfinnan village’s state-of-the-art children’s playground was jointly opened by Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers, and Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District Cathaoirleach, Cllr Micheál Anglim, at a ceremony last Friday evening.

Minister Chambers, who is also the Government Chief Whip, joined Cllr Anglim from Ardfinnan, in cutting the ribbon to mark the playground’s opening. A plaque commemorating the occasion was unveiled by three local children Aoibhe, Emma and Gracie Kennedy.

The ceremony took place during the Minister of State for Gaeltacht Affairs and Sport’s visit to county Tipperary last Friday to meet with a number of sports clubs and organisations at the invitation of Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.

Deputy Cahill and Cllr Roger Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, were also present at the official opening ceremony. The celebrations continued afterwards in the community centre where refreshments were laid on for local residents.

Cllr Anglim said the playground was completed in August 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it hadn’t been possible until now to perform an official opening.

“The playground is for the children of the village and surrounding areas. It’s very well used and people travel to the village from as far as Ballymacarbry to visit it. All we want now is for the public to respect the playground as well as knocking lots of fun out of it,” he said.

Three benches in the playground have been individually named after three people in honour of their contribution to the community. They are former postmistress Anne Marie O’Connell and Helen Murphy, members of Ardfinnan Playground Committee and the late Martin Lonergan, the former county councillor who passed away last year.

The seeds of the playground project were sown at a meeting in the community centre in February 2016. A playground committee was set up to spearhead the campaign.

Cllr Anglim said everything from sheep racing on the Green in Ardfinnan to running mini-marathons and raffles helped raise funds for the cause.

The site for the playground was purchased for €40,000. LEADER allocated €101,000 grant aid while Tipperary County Council provided €50,000 in grants toward the project.

Cllr Anglim paid tribute to the members of Ardfinnan Playground Committee and Ardfinnan Community Council for all their efforts in delivering this valuable amenity to their community.