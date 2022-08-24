Tipperary TD demands urgent Dail debate on electricity security





“ , , the Taoiseach’s promise of another review rings hollow and misplaced,” stated Deputy Mattie McGrath.

“Despite our fragile electricity supply, the government allowed data centres to increase their power demand by 32 percent alone over a twelve-month period in 2021, and by a massive 144 percent between 2015 and 2020, according to the CSO. This means 70 data centres now gobble up 14 percent of Ireland’s total electricity and are likely to reach 29 percent by 2028, as existing centres use more electricity and new ones are added to the grid, according to Eirgrid.”

“Against this backdrop, the Taoiseach last month announced no moratoria on these energy-intensive IT facilities, which also enjoy low taxes here. Ironically, this is occurring when the government is banning sales of petrol and diesel cars in favour of EVs and pushing people towards electric heat pumps to heat homes. Cumulatively, the additional electricity demand driven by government policy will almost certainly result in more frequent blackouts and costlier electricity in the years ahead.”

"Consequently, the government’s reckless and disjointed energy policies all point to looming catastrophic energy shortages in this country, , , ."

“This crisis is so dire that the country will likely be forced to curb or ration electricity usage to prevent power cuts in the winter months as temporary emergency generators have not been delivered, due to a complete lack of planning and any degree of government urgency.”

"My group colleagues and I moved a Dail PMB motion earlier this year, aimed at addressing Ireland’s lack of energy security, especially in the event of a crisis.”



“We are calling for an urgent Dail debate on our electricity security when it resumes in September. We are also calling for the Taoiseach to emerge from hiding behind another report on these issues and make a public statement outlining how his government will cease the ‘red carpet’ treatment for data centres and do something tangible to address our energy security and demand crisis,” concluded Deputy Mc Grath.