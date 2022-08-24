BREAKING: 'I had to sit down,' Tipperary millionaire collects Lotto prize

There was a hive of activity in the National Lottery’s winner's room Wednesday afternoon as Ireland’s two newest millionaires from county Tipperary and county Sligo picked up a combined €2 million in prizes which they won in a special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

The special raffle draw guarantees a winner of €1 million in each Friday EuroMillions draw on 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th of August.

Claiming their €1,005,000 million prize from the special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw was a player from county Tipperary who purchased their winning quick pick ticket online or on the National Lottery app.

The winner, who also wishes to keep their win private, is looking forward to celebrating with family: “When I found out I’d just become a millionaire, I had to sit down! I just couldn’t get my head around it, I still can’t! I’m looking forward to taking the family on a well- deserved holiday. We’re thinking of maybe going to Dubai and doing it a proper 5-star luxury style holiday”, they said.

The Sligo winner became the first millionaire of the special raffle draw on the 5th of August, after purchasing their winning ticket worth €1,005,000 million in The Regional Stores, Ballinode in Co. Sligo.

The winner, who wishes to keep their win private, spoke of their shock when they realised they’d won the live-changing prize: “I was walking around with this ticket in my pocket for a full week not realising how much it was worth! I couldn’t believe it when I was told it was over €1million! You know, you always dream about winning but you never think it’s actually going to be you. I’ve no big plans yet for the money but it’s definitely going to take the pressure off as the cost of living has gone so expensive”, they said.

On Friday 19th of August the third millionaire of this special raffle draw was made after purchasing their winning ticket worth €1 million on the day of the draw in Costcutter, Bealadangan, Co. Galway.

The National Lottery is urging players in Galway to check their tickets as the winner is yet to come forward. The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle code in the EuroMillions draw on Friday 19th of August was: I – NCR – 41927