25 Aug 2022

Fury over €30m hotel plan appeal in the Premier County

Take a look back with this week's Yesteryears in The Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

25 Aug 2022 11:59 AM

Making the front page of The Nationalist on August 27, 2005 was a story about a massive €30 million hotel and apartment development for the centre of Cahir that had been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by An Taisce.

Plans by a builder to construct an eight-storey, 72-bedroom hotel and a four-storey block of 44 apartments had been given permission by South Tipperary County Council, but they had been put on-hold while the appeal process got underway.

Inside the paper, there was welcome news for local authority tenants in Clonmel when a €350,000 contract for the replacement of windows and doors in 73 houses was signed.

Martin Quinn’s Tipp Town Talk on page ten highlighted that students who sat their Leaving Certificate this year gave a great sigh of relief on Wednesday last when the long wait for their exam results came to a final conclusion.

He reported that there was a general air of delight and relief as students came to receive their results.

