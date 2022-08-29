Search

29 Aug 2022

Dualla Show's record-breaking attendance as organisers apologise for traffic issues

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

29 Aug 2022 2:36 PM

The Dualla Show organisers have said "sincere thanks to everyone who came and enjoyed Dualla Show" on Sunday. 

"It was the single largest turnout in the history of the event with visitors from all corners of the country.

"However, we would like to apologise unreservedly to everyone severely delayed, many by up to two hours, attempting to enter the show on certain routes. While we anticipated large volumes of people and had traffic management in place, we were overwhelmed by the volume of cars arriving.

"We’re extremely sorry to everyone who were impacted by these delays – especially those with young families – and will do everything we can to ensure this does not happen again in any future event."

