Closure of 'The Tipperary' Irish pub marks end of an era for London's Fleet Street

The end of an era for The Tipperary, above, and London
London’s oldest Irish pub, The Tipperary, is to close on Fleet Street.
A Notice of Possession has been issued on the famous pub that bears the Premier County’s name.
Equivo Ltd. re-entered and secured the premises under an Interim Possession Order issued in the County Court on August 9. The site is located on the south side of Fleet Street and situated between Bouverie Street and Whitefriars Street.
Fleet Street was once home to Britain’s most powerful newspapers until the rise of modern communications which saw many of them relocate to cheaper premises. Newspaper Editors and Journalists once frequented the many bars and pubs off Fleet Street, but as the papers left, so too did the pubs that supplied them.
The closure of the once famous, 'The Tipperary', marks the end of an era for London, Fleet Street, and the printing industry.
Allen Lynch is organising this fundraiser for the Trust that helped repatriate his brother Keith, above
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.