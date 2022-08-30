Search

30 Aug 2022

Skyline Scaffolding Donates €1500 to the Cahir Ardfinnan Kayak and Paddling Club

The donation aids in the club's current fundraising campaign to secure kayaking equipment

Skyline Scaffolding Donates €1500 to the Cahir Ardfinnan Kayak and Paddling Club

Photo Credit: Gareth Saunders in Cahir Media

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Aug 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Cahir Ardfinnan Kayak and Paddling Club were delighted to receive a donation of €1,500 from Barry O'Donoghue on behalf of Kevin Walsh in Skyline Scaffolding Ltd yesterday evening. The donation aids in the club's current fundraising campaign to secure kayaking equipment and to also further develop the container which serves as a clubhouse.


The container which serves as a Clubhouse has recently moved 'home' a little bit further down 'The Lacka' in Cahir. With the move also comes the need for funds to establish their new home and secure the kayaking equipment currently housed outside the small container.


The Cahir Ardfinnan Kayak and Paddling Club, is currently Chaired by Martin Lynch and spearheaded by local Will Nugent who has been providing weekly kayaking lessons for all ages from children to adults for a number of years now.


The club has become an important institution to all those who use it on a regular weekly basis. It provides an additional water based sporting outlet to both regulars who continue to hone their water skills but also to the many families / friends who take a run out for a day, to companies who use it for team building and the many schools using it as a fun based activity or for earning badges.

It is especially important to the youths who have found their niche in this sport and continue to learn and hone their skills and have a lot of craic with their peers whilst doing so.


The support which the club have already received locally through their GoFundMe appeal is also very much appreciated and donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/1739e733

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media