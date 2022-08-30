Skyline Scaffolding Donates €1500 to the Cahir Ardfinnan Kayak and Paddling Club

The Cahir Ardfinnan Kayak and Paddling Club were delighted to receive a donation of €1,500 from Barry O'Donoghue on behalf of Kevin Walsh in Skyline Scaffolding Ltd yesterday evening. The donation aids in the club's current fundraising campaign to secure kayaking equipment and to also further develop the container which serves as a clubhouse.



The container which serves as a Clubhouse has recently moved 'home' a little bit further down 'The Lacka' in Cahir. With the move also comes the need for funds to establish their new home and secure the kayaking equipment currently housed outside the small container.



The Cahir Ardfinnan Kayak and Paddling Club, is currently Chaired by Martin Lynch and spearheaded by local Will Nugent who has been providing weekly kayaking lessons for all ages from children to adults for a number of years now.



The club has become an important institution to all those who use it on a regular weekly basis. It provides an additional water based sporting outlet to both regulars who continue to hone their water skills but also to the many families / friends who take a run out for a day, to companies who use it for team building and the many schools using it as a fun based activity or for earning badges.

It is especially important to the youths who have found their niche in this sport and continue to learn and hone their skills and have a lot of craic with their peers whilst doing so.



The support which the club have already received locally through their GoFundMe appeal is also very much appreciated and donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/1739e733