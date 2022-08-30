Gardaí investigate burning of wheelie bins in Tipperary Town residential area

Gardaí are investigating the burning of two wheelie bins in a residential area of Tipperary Town last week.
The wheelie bins were pulled out to a green area at Dundrum Drive and set on fire on Monday, August 22.
Anyone with information on this criminal damage incident should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 80670.
Dundrum AC’s Martin Keane was first home for his club in last Sunday’s Boston Scientific Half Marathon in Clonmel. Martin finished eighth in a time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 49 seconds
File photo: Girls under-age rugby will commence at the club on Monday, September 26 at 7 pm. This introduction to rugby will cater for the age-groups from 13-year-olds to 16-year-olds.
