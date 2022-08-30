Cash stolen in break-in at Tipperary Town house

Burglars stole a purse containing a sum of cash from a house in Tipperary Town in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The break-in occurred at Longford Bridge, Tipperary between midnight and 9.30am on August 28.
Gardai have appealed to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in this area that night to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station at (062) 80670.
Sheila Gregan, Nenagh, bronze medalist at the European Transplant Games, with fellow medal winner Peter Heffernan
A celebration concert to mark the 50th anniversary of Banna Chluain Meala was held in Hotel Minella last Sunday
William Maunsell had the distinction of being the first Irishman home in the Antrim Coast International Half Marathon on Sunday morning last.
