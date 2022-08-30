Search

30 Aug 2022

Clonoulty Rossmore GAA club to host Dillon Quirke’s months mind

Weather permitting, Mass will be celebrated in his beloved club grounds

Dillon Quirke's clubmates stand as one in their first game back after his sad passing

30 Aug 2022 6:31 PM

Clonoulty Rossmore GAA club is hoping to host the month's mind for senior hurling captain Dillon Quirke, who passed away in the club colours three weeks ago.


The news was revealed by Dillon’s uncle Andrew Fryday, Chairman of Clonoulty Rossmore GAA club at a meeting of Tipperary County Board this week, when he said that, weather permitting, the Mass will be celebrated in the club grounds.


Following his untimely passing, which rocked the GAA world, a vigil was held at the club grounds on the outskirts of Clonoulty village with hundreds of people attending to offer support to the Quirke and Fryday families.


And, it is expected that a very large attendance will also turn out for the month's mind, the precise details of which have yet to be worked out and revealed.


Chairman of Tipperary GAA Board, Joe Kennedy spoke of the passing of Dillon Quirke and again offered his sympathy and that of the Board, to the family of the Tipperary hurler. He thanked all those who had offered support and said that while Tipperary had lost a fantastic hurler, the Quirke and Fryday families had lost a great guy.


Andrew Fryday offered his thanks to all who supported and assisted the family during their nightmare time. He was lavish in his praise of the GAA family and all those who came to the home and offered their sympathy. He had a special word for the Order of Malta, Semple Stadium staff, those paramedics who cared for Dillon and the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, the Kilruane MacDonagh club and players, and especially Dillon’s friend Craig Morgan who tended to him on the pitch.


Secretary Tim Floyd read a letter from the GAA President, Larry McCarthy to the Board offering his sympathy to all concerned also. The meeting stood is silent prayer and remembrance of the twenty four year old who made such a huge impact in his short life.

