Tipperary families under pressure are asked to seek cost of living assistance

The start of the new school year always generates excitement and trepidation amongst the students returning, but this year there’s no doubt that the bulk of the anxiety is being shouldered by parents already struggling to cope with the current cost of living crisis.

If anyone doubted that, you have only to read this year’s Credit Union back to school survey.

Two thirds of Irish parents (66%) say the cost of back to school is a financial burden.

Parents are spending €1,518 per secondary school child – up €27 on last year.

At primary school level, parents are spending €1,195 – up €9 on last year. 29% are getting into debt compared to 24% in 2021 – average debt of €339.

One in ten (10%) of parents with school children are considering using an illegal moneylender. Use of credit cards to purchase back to school items is up 6% to 23%.

There is a significant jump in the number of parents cutting back on extracurricular activities, rising to 67% from 46% last year.

Voluntary contributions up on last year – €124 for primary schools and €146 for secondary.

Many parents are shopping online to save petrol, up to 31% from 17% from last year.

On the back of the survey RTE Six One news interviewed some parents.

The manager of a west of Ireland Credit Union reported that loans for school expenses last year amounted to €3,000, this year they climbed to a staggering €60,000.

One parent said “we know this is a cost that is coming up and usually we are prepared for it, but this year it has not been possible due to other things”.

The other things she referred to are of course bills, food, and energy costs.

Our inflation rate currently stands at 9.1%, the last time it was that high was nearly 40 years ago and this is putting people under enormous pressure, particularly low income families who are now borrowing for essentials.

Every year the Society of St Vincent de Paul makes a submission to Government on what we believe needs to be implemented in the Budget, based on the experiences of our members who work every day with those who are struggling.

In relation to education we are asking that Government to provide genuinely free primary and secondary education to all students.

Begin by restoring capitation rates to 2010 levels, implementing the School Cost Circular issued in 2017 and expanding the free school books pilot nationally, costing an estimated €68 million.

This measure alone would take enormous pressure off families including eliminating the voluntary contribution paid every year by parents to the school.

There is also an urgent need to support children experiencing educational disadvantage in non-DEIS schools and the children with additional needs who need to access the support needed in school and in their community.

Members of SVP see at first hand the stress caused to those we help, from not having adequate income to ensure bills and rent are paid, food is put on the table and their children are able to fully participate in education.

Cutting back on extracurricular activities listed in the survey means not being able to have swimming lessons, sport or social activities, for instance going to a friend’s birthday party.

Imagine how hard it would be to tell your child that he or she can’t do any of these things.

Sadly and expectedly SVP is seeing an increase in those seeking help, with members reporting that they have rarely seen the scale of difficulties some people are now facing.

Despite the present economic difficulties faced by society SVP are here to help.

Since our foundation in Ireland we have helped countless individuals and families cope with the numerous social difficulties that have arisen and this crisis is no different.

We understand how difficult it is to take that first step and contact us but your call will be treated in a non judgmental way in the strictest of confidence.

Our aim is to give a leg up not a hand out.

Our contact details are available at www.SVP.ie or locally we can be contacted by writing to SVP Mulcahy House Clonmel or by ringing 052 6123878.

Kieran Stafford is the SVP South Tipperary Area President.