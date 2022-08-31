Search

31 Aug 2022

Record crowd enjoyed Iverk Agricultural Show's triumphant return

Record crowd enjoyed Iverk Agricultural Show's triumphant return

Judging of one of the cattle classes at the Iverk Show last Saturday

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

31 Aug 2022 6:27 PM

Neasa Dwan from Cashel with Jack Russell 'Sanka', who won two 4th places in the Terrier categories at the Dog Show at the Iverk Show last Saturday. 

The Iverk Agricultural Show returned bigger and better than ever after a two-year hiatus, with the organisers reporting that a record crowd enjoyed the event at the showgrounds in Piltown near Carrick-on-Suir.

The country’s oldest agricultural show – now 196-years-old - basked in glorious sunshine throughout last Saturday.

This undoubtedly added to the huge turnout of visitors to the South East’s biggest showcase of all that is best in farming and rural life.

Irish rugby international and Leinster player Hugo Keenan and Kilkenny camogie star Katie Power from Piltown, officially opened the show. Katie proudly brought with her the Leinster and O’Duffy All-Ireland camogie cups won by Kilkenny this year.

The show boasted a prize fund of more than €100,000 with the cattle section alone distributing €67,000 in prize money across 47 classes, which attracted entries from all over the country.

One of the top cattle competitions – the All-Ireland Irish Angus Bull Calf Championship - was won by Mark Beirne from far off Leitrim.

There were competitions and events to suit every age and taste at the show from the traditional cattle, sheep, pony, horse and poultry classes to showjumping, a dog show, flower arranging, vegetables, fruit, baking, arts and crafts classes.

A mouth water array of home baking was on display with Martina Cullinan from Ballinamult, county Waterford winning the show’s famous Great Cherry Cake competition.

Iverk Show organisers make a great effort every year to run competitions for children.

Some highly imaginative creations were on show in the All Creatures Great and Small class in the Flower Arranging section where children were set the challenge of creating an animal or bird from fruit, vegetables or vegetation.

Owls made of melon and pineapple, sweet potato and branches, a penguin crafted from an aubergine and giraffe with carrots for legs, a broccoli body and leak neck were among the ingenious models produced for the contest.

Flower Arranging Committee members Mauney Doyle, a native of Ardfinnan, and Mary Ryan, who originally hails from Moorestown, Cahir were very impressed with the standard of the entries.

Mauney said it was amazing what the children can create and pointed out the entries inspire others to take part.
“Lots of kids come along and see the competition at the show and say we will do it next year,” she said.

Along with the hundreds of show competitions, there was a rich variety of other attractions to browse around ranging from a music stage, funfair amusements and rows of shop stalls and trade stands tents, to an impressive display of vintage cars, tractors and engines and fashion show tent.

One of the most popular events of the day was the hotly contested tug-of-war contests that drew large crowds.
Iverk Show competition results can be viewed on the show’s website: www.iverkshow. ie

Check out our page of photos of local people enjoying the Iverk Show in this week's edition of The Nationalist now in shops. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media