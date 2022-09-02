Search

02 Sept 2022

Fishermen light fire again on Kenny's Rock in Carrick-on-Suir as river water level remains low

A crowd gathered along Carrick-on-Suir's quay to watch the lighting of the fire by local fishermen

Fishermen light fire again on Kenny's Rock in Carrick-on-Suir as river water level remains low

The fire lit by Carrick-on-Suir fishermen on Kenny's Rock in the River Suir in Carrick-on-Suir yesterday (Thursday, September 1))

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

02 Sept 2022 1:13 PM

A fire was lit once again on Kenny's Rock in the River Suir yesterday (Thursday) as it was exposed once more due to low water levels caused by the dry spell of weather.

The fire was lit on the rock for the first time in living memory in the early hours of Monday, August 15 by Carrick-on-Suir boatman Ralph O'Callaghan and his wife Catrine when it emerged from the depths of the River Suir at low tidy after weeks of dry weather plunged the river's water level.

Ralph and other local fishermen lit the fire again on Kenny's Rock yesterday evening at low tidy, this time watched from the quayside by a curious crowd of local people.

The fire was filmed by RTE and featured on the RTE 1 news yesterday by the station's South East Correspondent Conor Kane.

Lighting the fire on Kenny's Rock is a tradition carried out by Carrick-on-Suir boatmen and fishermen and is believed to have originated as a rain making ritual.  

Read full story in next week's edition of The Nationalist.

Also read: 

Kenny's Rock emerged from depths of River Suir in Carrick for first time in living memory during dry spell

A fire was lit on the rock during its brief appearance to fulfil tradition practised by local fishermen
">

Kenny's Rock emerged from depths of River Suir in Carrick for first time in living memory during dry spell

A fire was lit on the rock during its brief appearance to fulfil tradition practised by local fishermen

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media