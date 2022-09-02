Good news for Tipperary Traditional Music followers - Cahir Tradfest dates announced

Cahir Comhaltas Seisiún performers completed their eight week summer programme of authentic traditional Irish music, song and dance to a standing ovation in the great hall in Cahir Castle.

This programme showcases traditional culture and brightens the musical lives of visitors and locals; it is a cultural expression of a people in their own community featuring their local traditions and heritage. This Cahir Comhaltas group did an outstanding job at portraying what they stand for and were applauded by an appreciative audience each night.

Thank you to all our performers and parents for your commitment over the last number of months, to Michael Harty show producer and musical director, to Diarmuid Meagher musician and mentor,to our resident singer John Geehan Cashel, our guest singer Maggie Davis, to Gerry Duffy who did an outstanding job presenting the show as Fear an Tí.

Thank you to the OPW, Eleanor Morrissey and staff at Cahir Castle, to Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media, Gareth Saunders Cahir Media/Cahir News, Ena Doocey Comhaltas photographer, Maria Caplice Taylor at The Nationalist/ Tipperary Live, Mick Walsh Video, Tipperary County Council, Cahir House Hotel and last but by no means least to our hard working Seisiún committee. Míle buíochas go léir.



Tradfest Dates Announced!

On the back of the very successful Castle Seisiúns the long awaited Tradfest Dates have been confirmed for the weekend of September 17, 18 and 19. We can look forward to three whole days of traditional Irish music, song and dance in venues all over the town as well as street sessions.