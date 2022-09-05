Irish Water issue Boil Water Notice in Tipperary, affecting over 15,000 people
In consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Tipperary County Council have issued a boil water notice for the Galtee Regional Public Supply with immediate effect.
Approximately 15,800 customers are expected to be affected in the following areas.
The notice is in place because of elevated turbidity in the water.
Irish Water's Colin Cunningham has acknowledges the impact of the notice and apologises for the inconvenience to customers:
“We are working closely with Tipperary County Council to restore drinking water quality for all impacted customers. We will monitor the supply over the coming days and will seek to lift the notice in consultation with the HSE as quickly as it is safe to do so,” said Mr Cunningham.
Irish Water says water must be boiled for:
They say water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.
Irish Water has issued the following instructions for preparing the water:
The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre.
If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.
Vulnerable customers registered with Irish Water will be contacted directly.
Customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice themselves can do so at https://www.water.ie/help/water-quality/results/ using their Eircode.
