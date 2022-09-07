Search

07 Sept 2022

'Back In 5' campaign rolled into Tipperary to combat disgraceful behaviour by drivers

Just stop!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

At the 'Back In 5' campaign in Tipp Town were: Inspector John O'Connell, Josephine Carroll, Brian Guidera (Traffic Warden) and Sgt David Lee

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

07 Sept 2022 1:18 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

“I’ll just leave my car in the disabled car parking space for five minutes” is a common excuse people use to take up disabled car parking spaces.

The thing is they don’t need to do this and furthermore it’s illegal.

Ingenious members of the Irish Wheelchair Association have been taking this matter into their own hands through the “Back In 5” campaign and on Friday, August 26 the wheelchairs rolled into Tipperary Town.

During an hour of action, wheelchairs were parked unexpectedly in car parking spaces along the Main Street to highlight illegal parking.

Josephine Carroll is Service Co-ordinator with the Irish Wheelchair Association and she says that the campaign is a collaboration involving the Irish Wheelchair Association, HSE, Tipperary County Council, An Garda Síochána and local Chambers of Commerce, to support the proper use of disability parking bays and blue badges.

“The campaign is a protest style event designed to show able-bodied people the frustrations people with disabilities face when accessible spaces are abused. The availability of wheelchair accessible parking spaces is an essential lifeline for motorists with disabilities. Yet far too often these spaces are occupied by able-bodied drivers,” said Josephine.
Disability Services Officer with the HSE, Anne Bradshaw, says that it is important to try and change people’s mindset on this matter.

“Lots of able bodied people are guilty of taking up spaces. They don’t intend on causing difficulties for anyone but we want to highlight to them that parking in an accessible space for just two minutes is a huge inconvenience to somebody who has a disability and needs to use that space at that time,” says Anne.

TWO MINUTES IS TOO LATE

Two minutes is too late for many of these drivers and this message was clearly demonstrated on Friday.

“Back In 5” also reminded motorists that it is an offence to park in a disabled parking space without an official Disabled

Drivers Parking Permit. Those who offend, if caught, are dealt a fixed charge notice for €150, rising to €225 if not paid in the first 28 days, which results in a very expensive five minutes.

In Tipperary Town members of the gardaí were on the street to support the campaign along with representatives of various bodies and elected councillors.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media