Clonmel is g etting ready for Applefest spectacular

There was great excitement last Saturday at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden Histories where Clonmel Applefest in partnership with Tipperary Food Producers launched its programme brochure and unveiled a preview of Cashel printmaker Aoife Barrett’s tablemats installation.

The display was the culmination of a three-month-long Tipp Food Residency during which Aoife visited seven local food producers to gather insights, stories, fun facts and visual impressions about their farming and processing practices.

The seven local food producers were Magner’s Egg Farm, Blackcastle Farm, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, The Apple Farm, Irish Hedgerow, Hickey’s Bakery and Galtee Honey.

The resulting display was visually stunning and most interesting with each tablemat revealing secret properties and surprises. The final installation will be on public display on Culture Night until October 25 in the museum’s education room.

The Applefest brochure is out now and offers a diverse range of events and creative activities featuring over 40 artists in 20 acts, talks and projects.



Highlights of this year’s programme include the launch of the Artisans of Clonmel book as the opening event on Thursday, September 22.

This year, Culture Night falls on the Friday of Applefest, September 23, and will feature a selection of free arts events. Manchán Magan will read from his illuminating new book Landspeak, followed by a Pop Up Gaeltacht conversation circle at Eldon’s pub.

Colm O’Regan will have audiences laughing through the climate crisis with his stand-up comedy show Climate Worrier.The entertainment continues into the night with comedy burlesque duo The Wild Geeze, and a gaggle of guest performers. With locality at its core, Applefest’s Culture Night will also unveil this year’s site-specific sculpture commission by Clonmel artist Brigid Teehan, which involved many Clonmel children in its making, in the grounds of Old St Mary’s.The popular Harvest and Heritage Fair on Saturday September 24 will this year take place on Clonmel’s historical Suir Island. Food stalls and crafts producers will come together with participative arts and crafts activities, live music, and spoken word.That same evening will see the Harvest Procession on the streets of Clonmel and the River Suir, before returning to Suir Island for a magical Finale Fire Spectacle by internationally renowned Rogú’s talented troupe of fire artists.Costume and performance workshops to prepare for the procession are taking place with the Rogú company this coming week-end at the Showgrounds Shopping centre. For more info and to register, contact Kate at registerapplefest@gmail.comCopies of the brochure can be downloaded directly from a new festival website at www.clonmelapplefest.ie. Or pick up a hard copy in one of Clonmel’s quality cafés, libraries and other public buildings.