Clonmel is g etting ready for Applefest spectacular

There was great excitement last Saturday at the Tipperary Museum of Hidden Histories where Clonmel Applefest in partnership with Tipperary Food Producers launched its programme brochure and unveiled a preview of Cashel printmaker Aoife Barrett’s tablemats installation.
The display was the culmination of a three-month-long Tipp Food Residency during which Aoife visited seven local food producers to gather insights, stories, fun facts and visual impressions about their farming and processing practices.
The seven local food producers were Magner’s Egg Farm, Blackcastle Farm, Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, The Apple Farm, Irish Hedgerow, Hickey’s Bakery and Galtee Honey.
The resulting display was visually stunning and most interesting with each tablemat revealing secret properties and surprises. The final installation will be on public display on Culture Night until October 25 in the museum’s education room.
The Applefest brochure is out now and offers a diverse range of events and creative activities featuring over 40 artists in 20 acts, talks and projects.
Highlights of this year’s programme include the launch of the Artisans of Clonmel book as the opening event on Thursday, September 22.
This year, Culture Night falls on the Friday of Applefest, September 23, and will feature a selection of free arts events. Manchán Magan will read from his illuminating new book Landspeak, followed by a Pop Up Gaeltacht conversation circle at Eldon’s pub.
