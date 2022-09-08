Tipperary man believed to be the victim of serious assault at Electric Picnic

A man that was rushed to hospital after an attack on the Friday night of Electric Picnic is believed to be a well known north Tipperary man.

The incident happened on between 11:30pm and 12:30am on the Friday night of the event, with the man believed to have sustained serious and potentially "life changing" head injuries.

He was taken to Tullamore Hospital but was later transferred to St James's Hospital in Dublin where he is currently being treated.

Garda investigations are ongoing and they are appealing for anyone who attended the event on the night to come forward if they have any information on the incident.

A garda spokesman said: "An Garda Síochána are investigating an assault that occurred at Electric Picnic on the night of Friday 2nd September 2022 into the morning of Saturday 3rd September 2022 between 11.30p.m. and 12.30a.m.

"One man was assaulted and attended Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin."